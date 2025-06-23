Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Nuggets are naming Ben Tenzer as the executive vice president of basketball operations and hiring Minnesota Timberwolves executive Jon Wallace as the franchise's new executive vice president of player personnel, sources tell ESPN.

Both will report to Josh Kroenke.

After the late season firings of coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth, the Nuggets hired David Adelman and now will name Tenzer and Wallace as the heads of their newly restructured basketball leadership group.

The Nuggets also interviewed Miami Heat vice president of player personnel Eric Amsler and Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Chuck Hayes for roles in their front office, sources said.