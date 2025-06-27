Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA draft resumed Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a trade, and the deals appeared likely to continue throughout the second round.

The Phoenix Suns opened the round by taking Rasheer Fleming after agreeing to acquire the No. 31 pick earlier Thursday from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Wolves still made the pick, which Phoenix agreed to acquire in exchange for the No. 36 pick and two future second-round picks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Fleming, a forward from Saint Joseph's, averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season, ranking in the top four in the Atlantic 10 in rebounds and blocks.

The Suns also traded the Nos. 52 and 59 picks to the Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN, for No. 41, which was used on Kentucky's Koby Brea.

The early movement continued at pick No. 32, which the Boston Celtics traded to the Orlando Magic for Nos. 46 and 57 and a second-rounder in 2026 and 2027, sources told ESPN. The pick was used on French forward Noah Penda, who will join an Orlando team that still owns four first-round picks and nine second-rounders over the next seven years.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Penda offers inside-out versatility and defensive potential. The 20-year-old averaged 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33 games last year in France's top league.

Among the familiar names going early in the second round were Auburn All-American Johni Broome to the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 35, one pick after Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, the four-time Big East defensive player of year, was selected by the Charlotte Hornets.

The Dallas Mavericks, who selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick Wednesday, did not have a selection when Round 2 began.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.