Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is picking up his $8.4 million player option for next season to return to the team, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Oubre, 29, built upon a successful 2023-24 campaign with the Sixers with an even better year last season, averaging 15.1 points while shooting 47% from the field.

Oubre started 57 of his 60 games, one of the few fixtures in the starting lineup for a Sixers team decimated by injuries.

He missed the last month of the season with a right knee sprain as the 76ers bottomed out in the standings in the hopes of keeping their 2025 draft pick.

Heading into his 11th NBA season, Oubre has spent time with the Hornets, Wizards, Suns, Sixers and Warriors since he was drafted with the 15th pick in 2015.