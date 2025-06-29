Check out Julius Randle's top plays as he intends to sign a new three-year, $100 million deal to stay with the Timberwolves. (1:57)

Three-time NBA All-Star Julius Randle intends to sign a three-year, $100 million deal to stay with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Wolves officials and Randle's agents, Aaron Mintz and Steven Heumann of CAA, have been ironing out details of the deal, sources said. Minnesota has also locked in Naz Reid, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Randle landed in Minnesota last summer after a stunning trade that sent former Timberwolves franchise star Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.

Randle, 30, struggled to start his debut season in Minnesota but hit the ground running after returning from an adductor strain on March 2. He averaged 18.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 52.3% from the field and 39.8% from 3 over the last two months of the season while the Wolves went 17-4 during that stretch.

For the season, he shot 49% from the field, his best in a season since 2018-19. Minnesota, meanwhile, went 44-25 with Randle in the lineup and 5-8 without him this past season.

He carried that strong play into the playoffs, averaging postseason career highs in points per game (21.7) and shooting percentage (50%) and helping Minnesota reach its second straight Western Conference finals.

Randle will be heading into his 12th NBA season after he was drafted No. 7 by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014. He has career averages of 19 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.