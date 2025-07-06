Check out the top plays of last season from Jonas Valanciunas, whom the Sacramento Kings agreed to trade to the Denver Nuggets for Dario Saric. (1:54)

The Denver Nuggets have informed Jonas Valanciunas' representatives that the franchise fully expects the center to honor his contract, team sources told ESPN.

The Nuggets agreed to a trade with the Sacramento Kings to acquire Valanciunas for Dario Saric. Denver informed Valanciunas that it will not let him out of the remaining two years on his contract. Valanciunas has been pursued by Greece's Panathinaikos.

The trade between Denver and Sacramento has yet to become official.

The Nuggets have the 6-foot-11 veteran center slated to play a pivotal role as Nikola Jokic's backup. Denver has long searched for a center to help the Nuggets when Jokic is off the floor resting.

Valanciunas, who averaged 10.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Kings and Wizards last season, will make $10.3 million this coming season and has $10 million left on the following season. The final year of his contract is nonguaranteed.

Valanciunas' NBA contract is binding and does not allow him to pursue other professional opportunities unless both sides reach an agreement on a buyout, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Denver's new front office of Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace has been busy retooling the team this offseason. In addition to agreeing to trade for Valanciunas, Denver swung a deal to move Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for forward Cameron Johnson, sources told ESPN.

The Nuggets also agreed to sign free agents Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. to give Jokic more help as well.