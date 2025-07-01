Open Extended Reactions

The Sacramento Kings are trading center Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets for Dario Saric, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Valanciunas, 33, has two years and around $20 million left on his deal while Saric is on an expiring contract.

The Kings acquired Valanciunas at the trade deadline last season, and he appeared in 32 games for them, averaging 8.7 points and seven rebounds in 16.9 minutes.

The Nuggets have long searched for a capable backup for three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic and hope Valanciunas, a 13-year veteran, fills that role.

Saric rarely saw the court in Denver and struggled when he did, averaging 3.5 points while shooting below 40% from the floor. His expiring deal gives Sacramento more flexibility moving forward.

It's been a busy early offseason for Denver. They traded longtime starter Michael Porter Jr. for Nets wing Cam Johnson and reunited with bench sparkplug Bruce Brown.