SALT LAKE CITY -- Kyle Filipowski became the first Utah Jazz player to earn most valuable player honors in the NBA Summer League on Tuesday.

Filipowski, a 6-foot-11 forward out of Duke, averaged a league-leading 29.3 points per contest over three games while adding 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He shot 56.1% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range.

His best summer league performance came against San Antonio on July 14th when he finished with 35 points and 11 rebounds.

He's hoping to use his summer league experience as a springboard for the role he wants to play with the Jazz in his second NBA season.

"Obviously it's different in summer league versus (the regular season)," Filipowski said. "I'm just trying to be myself out there right now. However that translates to the season, that's how it's going to be. I'm going to make the most of it in that way."

Filipowski appeared in 72 games in his rookie campaign with Utah, making 27 starts. He averaged 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 21.2 minutes per game. By season's end, Filipowski was one of only two NBA rookies to total more than 650 points, 400 rebounds and 100 assists.