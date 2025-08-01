Check out Tyrese Proctor's top highlights as he heads to the Cavaliers with the No. 49 pick in the NBA draft. (1:58)

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Tyrese Proctor says Australia is helping "change the game" of basketball as a record-equalling draft cohort prepares for its NBA dream to become reality.

Sydney native Proctor joined Rocco Zikarsky, Alex Toohey, and Lachlan Olbrich as one of four Australians selected in the 2025 NBA draft in June, the equal-most in one year.

The quartet's arrival comes after a record 15 Australians featured on NBA rosters last season, with Patty Mills becoming the first Australian to reach 1000 NBA games and Alex Ducas winning a championship on Oklahoma City's roster.

Non-American players have won the MVP award in each of the last seven NBA seasons and players of 17 different nationalities were drafted in 2025.

"The game's changing, international basketball itself," said Proctor as he paid a visit to training for NRL side Cronulla this week.

"Not just in Australia, France, Spain, all those countries, it's changing. It shows in the NBA.

"A lot of MVPs are international guys and I think Australian basketball specifically is making a big jump as well."

At No.49, Proctor was the highest draft pick for a Cavs side that topped the eastern conference standings last season and has designs on the 2025-26 championship.

The 21-year-old received a call from the team's star player Donovan Mitchell to welcome him to the franchise on draft night.

"He just told me to enjoy my night, just take it one day at a time and he'll see me when I get to Cleveland," Proctor said.

"Just him welcoming me as soon as I heard my name called is pretty special."

But it wasn't until he was sitting in first class on the long flight home to Sydney that it sunk in for Proctor that he would soon be realising his NBA dream.

"The plane ride back was a little bit of a moment," he said.

"Fourteen hours on a plane, you don't have much to do but really think, and take a sec.

"My mum's always telling me to be present so just rewinding a little bit, just thinking about some of the things that have happened. Obviously getting drafted is a big thing and thinking ahead, but not too far ahead."

Prior to his three years at famous basketball school Duke University, Proctor attended the NBA Global Academy in Canberra where he became fast friends with current NBA players Dyson Daniels and Josh Giddey.

Proctor has sought advice from the pair about the NBA as he prepares to join them on the world's biggest stage.

"Dyson is definitely a guy I've spoken to all the time. Giddey here and there as well," Proctor said.

"(They've said) how long the season is, I think that's the biggest message that even the vets at Cleveland have said.

"It's a long season and you can't burn out too early, you've just got to be consistent the whole season."