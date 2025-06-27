Check out Tyrese Proctor's top highlights as he heads to the Cavaliers with the No. 49 pick in the NBA draft. (1:58)

Australian teenager Rocco Zikarsky will start his NBA career at Minnesota, having been recruited with pick No. 45 in the draft.

Zikarsky, Australian basketball's next big thing who is 2.2m tall, was one of four players from the NBL's Next Star program to declare for the draft.