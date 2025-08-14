The NBA schedule for 2025-26 has been released! The regular season begins Oct. 21, with reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder hosting Kevin Durant's new team, the Houston Rockets, while LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers will host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

As the season nears, which debuts, star showdowns, reunions and playoff rematches are we most excited to watch?

Plenty of stars will don new jerseys -- most notably Durant, Chris Paul returning to the LA Clippers, Myles Turner with the Milwaukee Bucks and Kristaps Porzingis with the Atlanta Hawks -- setting up must-see reunions.

Top rookies will square off, with No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg facing No. 2 pick Dylan Harper and All-Star Victor Wembanyama in an opening-week contest between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

Former Rutgers teammates Ace Bailey and Harper will face off in December when the Utah Jazz play the Spurs. Meanwhile, James will embark on his record-breaking 23rd season in the league.

These are just some of the storylines we can't wait to watch. ESPN's NBA insiders break down the most anticipated games of the upcoming season, including opening night, every big revenge matchup, the five-game Christmas Day slate and key superstar showdowns.

Jump to:

NBA schedule FAQs

Opening night matchups

Must-see reunions

Rivalry rematches

Christmas showdowns

Superstar, rookie showdowns

Schedule for all 30 teams

NBA schedule FAQs

When does the preseason begin?

The Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns begin training camp Sept. 24 ahead of preseason games in Abu Dhabi, UAE; Melbourne, Australia; and China. The rest of the teams will start camp Sept. 29.

When is opening night?

The NBA regular season begins Oct. 21 with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers welcoming the Golden State Warriors.

When is the Emirates NBA Cup, also known as the in-season tournament?

The third edition of the tournament begins Oct. 31 when group play tips off. Group play ends on Nov. 28, with the knockout rounds running through Dec. 9-10. The semifinals will be on Dec. 13 and the championship will be held on Dec. 16.

What is the Christmas schedule?

There will be five games Dec. 25:

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks (12 p.m. ET)

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder (2:30 p.m. ET)

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers (8 p.m. ET)

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors (5 p.m. ET)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets (10:30 p.m. ET)

When and where is the All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 15, 2026, at Intuit Dome, home of the LA Clippers.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James will face off in an Opening Day matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Opening-night matchups

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock

Will Thunder fans' angst over Kevin Durant's decision to leave Oklahoma City in free agency in 2016 finally dissipate now that the NBA's next dynasty could be blossoming in Bricktown? His presence at the Paycom Center as the franchise's first championship banner is raised to the rafters will provide a good litmus test. Houston's trade for Durant -- a deal fittingly agreed to on the morning of the Thunder's title-clinching Game 7 win -- might make the Rockets the defending champions' toughest challenger in the Western Conference. Mix in the history between the Rockets' new centerpiece and the Thunder, and this is a marquee matchup worthy of tipping off a season. -- Tim MacMahon

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

Oct. 21, 10 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock

One of the simplest ways to ensure an older star is rested and revved up for a particular matchup is to make it the first of 82 games. Barring a preseason injury, both LeBron James, 40, and Stephen Curry, 37, should be out there for their 56th career head-to-head matchup. James has the slight regular-season upper hand: a 14-13 record. Curry has the playoff crown: 17-11 record, 3 series to 2. There's no telling how many more matchups the basketball world will see between them. This one will generate plenty of spotlight and should be competitive, considering both teams are projected to finish similarly in the conference. -- Anthony Slater

Bad blood? Must-see reunions

Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

Nov. 24, 9:30 p.m. ET | Peacock

Reunions tend to work out favorably for Kevin Durant but not so much for the opposing team. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has won whenever he has returned for the first time to play on the road against a former team. Durant dropped 34 in his return to OKC as a Warrior, 20 in a 134-117 rout of Golden State in his first game back in the Bay and 33 when Phoenix blasted the Nets in Brooklyn. Now, he's leading a contender against a retooled roster in Phoenix. -- Michael C. Wright

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

Nov. 3, 7:00 p.m. ET

The most shocking move of the summer came when the Bucks, with no cap space, signed center Myles Turner out of nowhere by waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million owed in the final two years of his contract over the rest of this decade. With Turner now on the team that was knocked out of the playoffs by the Pacers the past two seasons, more fuel has been added to what has quietly become one of the NBA's more intense rivalries. -- Tim Bontemps

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. ET

Other notable superstar returns Game Date Michael Porter Jr. returns to Denver Jan. 29 Lonzo Ball returns to Chicago Dec. 17 Chris Paul first game back as a Clipper Oct. 22 Damian Lillard back with Portland Oct. 22

In 24 hours in June, the Celtics moved on from two key cogs of their championship-winning team from a year ago, sending Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks. The Porzingis move was one of several Atlanta made this summer that could push the Hawks back into contention for a top-four seed in the East, and it should add spice to the Latvian's return to Boston, where he became a fan favorite in his two seasons in Celtic green. -- Bontemps

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers

Jan. 19, 2:30 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock

This isn't just a matchup between the two defending No. 1 seeds but also a clash of styles, as the Cavaliers led the league in offensive rating last season and the Thunder were tops in defensive rating. The clichéd unstoppable force versus immovable object produced one of the best games of the 2024-25 regular season, a 129-122 Cavaliers win at home, before Oklahoma City got revenge with a 20-point victory a week later. This matchup should be just as compelling a year later, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams battling Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland for perimeter scoring, plus two elite double-big pairings going head-to-head in the frontcourt. -- Zach Kram

Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies

Jan. 21, 8:00 p.m. ET

The Grizzlies and Hawks had the NBA's fastest offenses last season, each taking an average of 10.6 seconds per possession to shoot, per Inpredictable tracking. The teams' second meeting last season showed just how fun a matchup between fast-paced teams can be: Atlanta won 132-130 in March when Dyson Daniels stripped Desmond Bane in the final seconds and threw the ball ahead to Caris LeVert for a buzzer-beating layup. -- Kram

Run it back: Big rematches to watch