Oklahoma City Thunder guard Nikola Topic had a testicular procedure on Monday and will be reevaluated in approximately four to six weeks, according to the team.

The Thunder open the NBA regular season on October 21 vs. the Houston Rockets.

Topic, 20, was looking to make his NBA debut for the reigning champions after missing all of his rookie season due to a torn ACL. The 6-foot-6 point guard from Serbia was OKC's No. 12 pick in the 2024 draft.

Topic played 31 minutes and had 10 points and seven assists in the Thunder's preseason opener against the Hornets on Sunday.

Oklahoma City will already be out another young prospect in rookie big man Thomas Sorber, who will miss the season with a torn ACL.