SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected late in the second quarter Saturday night after vehemently arguing for what he felt should have been a three-second violation against the Utah Jazz.

It was Green's second ejection in the past eight games.

The sequence occurred when Green was defending Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski on a baseline drive. Filipowski picked up his dribble under the hoop, and Green had him trapped under the rim and searching for an outlet.

During the late stages of his trap, Green started yelling, "Three! Three!" toward official Simone Jelks, asking for a three-second violation that never came. A few moments later, as Lauri Markkanen finished off the Utah possession with a dunk, Green yelled in displeasure again, earning an initial technical.

After the first whistle, Green turned his attention toward official Kevin Cutler and directed a few words toward him. Cutler hit him with a quick second technical, which led to an automatic ejection.

It was the 22nd regular-season ejection of Green's career.

Saturday continued a tumultuous stretch for Green. He was ejected Dec. 20 at home against the Suns. In the next game, Green got into an argument with head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline and pulled himself out of the game in the third quarter.

The Warriors, who entered Saturday with an 18-17 record, trailed 58-48 to the 12-21 Jazz team at the time of Green's ejection.