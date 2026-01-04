Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- All-Star center Alperen Sengun exited early in the first quarter of the Houston Rockets' road game against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night because of a lateral sprain of his right ankle.

Sengun was ruled out for the rest of the game before the start of the second half.

Sengun landed awkwardly after grabbing a rebound in traffic. The Rockets called a timeout with 10:56 remaining in the quarter so he could check out of the game.

Sengun, 23, a first-time All-Star last season, is averaging career highs of 22.6 points, 6.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block in addition to 9.3 rebounds per game.

Houston backup center Steven Adams missed his second consecutive game with a right ankle sprain, leaving Clint Capela as Houston's only available big man.