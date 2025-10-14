Open Extended Reactions

Coach Jason Kidd has signed a multiyear contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The extension comes in the wake of strong interest in Kidd from the New York Knicks before they hired Mike Brown to fill their coaching vacancy.

The Mavs declined to give the Knicks permission to interview Kidd, who has a 179-149 record during his four-year stint in Dallas. The Mavs have made runs to the 2022 Western Conference finals and 2024 NBA Finals under Kidd.

Kidd's previous contract extension came during Dallas' 2024 playoff run, when the Los Angeles Lakers had interest in interviewing him.

NBA reporter Marc Stein first reported Kidd's extension.