INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin will undergo surgery to repair a partial stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the team announced Friday.

"Probably not recommend talking about this again until probably February 1 [in] three months," coach Rick Carlisle said before the Pacers played the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. "That's his situation."

According to Carlisle, Toppin will have surgery Monday in New York to place a screw in his foot.

Toppin was limited to 17 minutes during last Sunday's loss at Minnesota before exiting due to injury. He was averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds.

The Pacers are decimated by injuries. Entering the season, Indiana already expected to be without point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles, and backup T.J. McConnell, who was expected to miss the first month with a left hamstring strain. But now Bennedict Mathurin is considered week to week with a right big toe sprain, and fellow starting guard Andrew Nembhard left the team's season opener with a strained left shoulder. Also out against Atlanta on Friday were reserves Johnny Furphy (left foot bone bruise) and Kam Jones (lower back stress reaction).