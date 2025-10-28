Open Extended Reactions

The Indiana Pacers' early-season injury woes continued to mount Tuesday when forward Obi Toppin and guard Bennedict Mathurin became the latest players dealing with long-term injuries.

Toppin will be out for at least a month with a right hamstring strain and Mathurin was "week-to-week" with a right big toe sprain, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday. That brought Indiana's total to eight players who are already listed as out on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Entering the season, Indiana already expected to be without point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles, and backup T.J. McConnell, who was expected to miss the first month with a left hamstring strain. But the team's roster has been further decimated just one week into the season.

Starting guard Andrew Nembhard left the season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a strained left shoulder. Although he participated in a portion of Tuesday's practice, Carlisle did not provide an update on his timeline for a return.

Mathurin and Toppin left during Sunday's loss against the Timberwolves. Mathurin had been off to a strong start, averaging 31 points and seven rebounds on 55% shooting; Toppin was averaging 14 points and seven boards off the bench.

The Pacers also expect reserves Taelon Peter (groin), Johnny Furphy (foot) and Kam Jones (lower back) to miss Wednesday's game. To help address the injuries at guard and wing, the Pacers signed three-time dunk contest champion guard Mac McClung on Monday and waived center James Wiseman.

The Pacers are off to their third 0-3 start in the past 11 seasons. They made the playoffs the two previous times, in 2015-2016 and; 2019-20.