Open Extended Reactions

Two of the prospective contenders in the East are flailing, while two in the West are scorching hot. Meanwhile, an important awards race has already turned upside-down.

The 2025-26 NBA season is a mere two weeks old, but that's a perfect time to start diving into the most important numbers and narratives surrounding these early surprises.

ESPN national analysts Zach Kram and Kevin Pelton debate the biggest early-season questions about Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Trae Young, Austin Reaves, Cooper Flagg and more.

Paolo Banchero, Victor Wembanyama & Trae Young ESPN

Does Victor Wembanyama make the San Antonio Spurs a true contender?

Pelton: The Spurs appear to be the young team that is taking the leap. Starting with an opening-night drubbing of the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio started 5-0 for the first time in franchise history, and Victor Wembanyama rates as the league's second-best player on a per-possession basis in my wins above replacement player metric.

The caveat here is the schedule. Thursday's showdown with the fast-starting Miami Heat was the Spurs' first matchup against a 2025 playoff team, and they won't face an opponent who won more than a single playoff game last spring until their NBA Cup group opener against the Houston Rockets next Friday. Do you buy San Antonio's start, Zach, or do you need to see them beat somebody their own size? (Which might not be anybody, in Wemby's case.)

Kram: The simplest answer is that as long as Wembanyama continues to play like an MVP candidate, the Spurs' ceiling is as tall as he is. His PER through six games is 30.7. Before this season, there were 35 instances in NBA history in which a player posted a player efficiency rating above 30, and on average, their teams won 53.5 games.

But the NBA's talent pool is so deep now that one transcendent star isn't always sufficient to propel a team to the top of the standings. Those 35 instances include recent examples in which the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook were stuck in the middle of the standings despite tremendous individual seasons.

That possibility remains likely for the Spurs, as the quality of the supporting cast surrounding Wembanyama remains unclear. Reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle is averaging 20 points per game on increased efficiency while supplying excellent defense. But guards De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are both hurt, as are Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk and Jeremy Sochan in the frontcourt.

San Antonio's second-ranked defense looks real: Led by Defensive Player of the Year favorite Wembanyama, the Spurs are allowing the second-fewest points in the paint, and they should get better opponent shooting luck as the season continues. Spurs opponents rank third in the NBA with a 39% mark from 3-point range.

But I'm more skeptical of their ninth-ranked offense, at least until Fox returns and we see the Spurs' sets and rotations with a ball-dominant All-Star at the point.

Pelton: I think that stat about 30+ PER seasons is worth investigating. There are a couple of reasons that kind of individual production is less meaningful now. First, even though PER is pegged to a consistent average of 15, heliocentric offenses mean we're seeing more players than ever top that mark.

Between 1963-64 and Michael Jordan's retirement from the Chicago Bulls in 1998, David Robinson was the only other player to top a 30 PER while qualifying for NBA per-game leaderboards according to Sports-Reference.com. (Jordan did it four times.) Meanwhile, three players did so in both 2021-22 and 2024-25. Antetokounmpo and Jokic were part of both groups, rounded out by first Joel Embiid and then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

So the bar is easier to clear now. Beyond that, players with a 30-plus PER through LeBron James in 2012-13 averaged 40.1 minutes per team game. Since then, because of increasing injuries, decreasing minutes averages and load management, players with 30-plus PERs average just 34.0 minutes per team game. So yes, a single star is less meaningful in wins and losses terms than it once was.

Which team has a better chance of taking the East: the Magic or the Hawks? Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Who is the best bounce back candidate in the East?

Kram: The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic meet in Atlanta on Tuesday night, in a rematch of a 111-107 Hawks victory in October, and both teams could use a win. The Southeast Division foes had high hopes entering the season as young teams on the rise in an Eastern Conference in flux; they ranked third and fourth in the East in ESPN's preseason rankings.

But after two weeks of games, both the Hawks and Magic look farther away from contention than they did last season, when both appeared in the play-in tournament. The Hawks have suffered from key absences and are 3-4 with a minus-2.9 net rating, while the 3-4 Magic rank 22nd in offensive rating and 30th in 3-point makes despite the addition of Desmond Bane.

Kevin, which ostensible contender do you believe has the best chance to bounce back and climb the still-wide-open Eastern Conference standings?

Pelton: When we first conceived this topic back in September, the idea was that we disagreed on which of Atlanta and Orlando would be the rising force in the East. (Zach liked the Hawks, while I was a Magic believer.) Now it's looking like we might both be wrong?

I still think Orlando can right the ship. The Magic's biggest issue during their 1-4 start was getting outshot on a nightly basis, and GeniusIQ's quantified shot probability metric -- which estimates the effective field-goal percentage we should expect based on the location and type of shot, and distance to nearby defenders -- says they've been taking better shots than their opponents, when accounting for player ability.

Bane, a 41% career 3-point shooter, won't keep hitting 26% and Tyus Jones will shoot better than an effective 42% when accounting for the added value of 3s (he was at 57% eFG% the past two seasons). Am I wrong to keep the Orlando faith?

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Kram: Even beyond better shooting, faith in the Magic requires a strong belief in Banchero as a true superstar and No. 1 option. He looks the part, and his surface stats have always been strong. But what does it say when the Magic have been better with Banchero off the court in every season of his career?

This isn't a matter of shooting luck or substitution patterns; this is a consistent pattern in an increasingly large sample of minutes. According to PBP Stats, when Banchero has played without Franz Wagner in their careers, the Magic have a minus-7.7 net rating. But the Magic thrive when Wagner plays without Banchero, with a plus-7.0 net rating.

Advanced stats that incorporate on/off data conclude that Banchero is merely average overall, rather than an All-NBA candidate in waiting. I don't think Orlando can grab a top seed if that's the case.

Pelton: It says that Wagner is a secret superstar, naturally! More seriously, picking the Magic to contend in the East was premised on more shooting unlocking higher-quality shots for Banchero. According to the player-neutral version of GeniusIQ's metrics, quantified shot quality, just 27% of players who attempted at least 750 shots last year took more difficult ones than Banchero.

Yet Banchero's shot quality has barely improved in the early going, and his playmaking is down. He's averaging just 7.7 potential assists per game, according to NBA Advanced Stats, down from 9.4 last year. It's up to Orlando's coaching staff to generate more ball movement for the benefit of Banchero and everyone else.

Thus far, we've focused on the Magic, but what do you make of Atlanta's slow start after a much-hyped offseason?

Kram: The biggest concern in Atlanta is health. I still believe in this team at full strength: Trae Young makes for an efficient offense all by himself, and his teammates are all good-to-great defenders who can compensate for his deficiency on that end of the floor.

Unfortunately, the Hawks have scarcely been at full strength this season, and won't for a while longer. Dyson Daniels is the only starter who hasn't already missed time this season, and Young is out for at least a month after spraining his right knee last week. Those absences have exposed the Hawks' shallow roster, whose quality drops off dramatically after the top seven or eight players. (At least Mouhamed Gueye looks like a potential impact player off the bench.)

To illustrate this challenge, the Hawks' top three players -- Young, Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis -- have shared the court for just 42 minutes this year. In contrast, Orlando's Banchero-Wagner-Bane trio has 144 minutes together.

Granted, those 42 minutes haven't gone great, as the Hawks' rebuilt roster is clearly learning to play together, and their 25th-ranked offense is in particular trouble during Young's long-term absence. But I think their ceiling remains high, if only they can all get healthy and gain some familiarity and continuity before the postseason.

Austin Reaves is playing a major role for the Lakers while LeBron James and Luka Doncic are out. Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Kram: Another team sitting comfortably near the top of the Western Conference standings is the Los Angeles Lakers, whose 6-2 start is a surprise given that Doncic and James have combined for four appearances. But Reaves' breakout has buoyed the Lakers in his star teammates' absences. In three games without Doncic, Reaves scored 51 against the Kings, 41 against the Trail Blazers and 28 points -- the last featuring a buzzer-beating game-winner over Minnesota -- and he's averaging 31.1 points and 9.3 assists per game overall.

AUSTIN REAVES HITS THE @TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER!!!



🚨⏰ Your Time Defines Your Greatness. pic.twitter.com/sQfb0zr9Nl — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2025

Much of the discussion around this leveling-up has centered on Reaves' upcoming unrestricted free agency -- how much money he could command next summer, and what it might mean for the Lakers' finances and team-building. But if Reaves is anywhere near this good offensively, that also carries importance right now; after all, Doncic has a history of making deep playoff runs with a capable co-star in the backcourt.

Could Reaves play a role similar to the one Jalen Brunson and Kyrie Irving occupied in Dallas, on trips to the conference finals and Finals, respectively? James seemed like the natural No. 2 to Doncic entering this season, but as he continues to miss time with sciatica while Reaves excels, the NBA's all-time leading scorer is in danger of being Wally Pipped.

Pelton: No matter how well Jake LaRavia has played (I'm going to tell my kids this was the Lakers' big three), LeBron should probably start. However, I do think taking the ball out of Reaves' hands at this point would be a mistake. Doncic (8.7 minutes per game) is first and Reaves (7.5) sixth in the league this season in time of possession, per NBA Advanced Stats.

That's a dramatic change from last season, when James (5.4) spent slightly more time per game in possession than Reaves (5.2) despite both averaging the same number of minutes per game. Certainly, Reaves, a 37% career 3-point shooter, can be effective off the ball. But he's now shown enough shot creation that I think it's time for James, who's shot 39% on 3s the past two seasons, to be primarily a play finisher rather than a creator when the Lakers' starters are on the court.

Reaves has attempted the third-most shots in the league without an assist opportunity this season, per GeniusIQ. And his 57% eFG% on those shots ranks 13th of the 49 players with at least 50 attempts, just behind Gilgeous-Alexander. (Doncic, at 63%, is third-best in this group.) Last season, James had a 52% eFG% on shots without an assist opportunity, but improved to 67% when there was a potential assist.

Kram: I agree that it would make sense for Lakers coach JJ Redick to keep giving Reaves on-ball opportunities, especially when Doncic isn't on the court. I've been especially impressed by Reaves' passing ability and penchant for drawing fouls in those situations. (Reaves ranks third among all players this season with 9.3 made free throws per game -- just behind Doncic, in second place at 10.8.)

Doncic and Reaves could help lighten James' workload to maintain his health throughout the rest of the season, once he returns to the court. But it's also important to note that there are still few players in the NBA who deserve more shot attempts than James, even in his 40s. Last season, James made the All-NBA second team on the strength of an elite combination of volume and efficiency. He had a 30% usage rate and 60% true shooting; the only other players to hit both marks were Antetokounmpo and MVP Gilgeous-Alexander.

It's not an easy answer, but this is ultimately a good problem for Redick to have. According to the DARKO projection system, Doncic is the third-most-valuable offensive player in the NBA on a per-possession basis, while Reaves and James are, fittingly, tied in 15th place.

Should VJ Edgecombe have surpassed Cooper Flagg as the Rookie of the Year favorite?

Pelton: I'm not worried about the development of No. 1 pick Flagg, who's playing out of position for an ill-fitting Mavericks team. Still, Flagg hasn't been the most productive lottery pick from Duke thus far, with college teammate Kon Knueppel averaging 14 PPG on 22-of-51 3-point shooting.

That's opened the door for a real Rookie of the Year race, and No. 3 pick Edgecombe has come bursting through like the Kool-Aid Man. Playing an incredible 39 minutes per game -- no rookie has averaged more than 38.6 since LeBron in 2003-04 -- Edgecombe is averaging 20.3 PPG and 5.0 RPG while shooting better than 40% from 3-point range.

Is the market right to already consider Edgecombe the Rookie of the Year favorite? Or is that too quick to dismiss Flagg, who did have 40 points and 10 assists in a pair of games during his first weekend as a pro?

Kram: I'd go so far as to say Edgecombe isn't the only realistic contender who can steal the Rookie of the Year trophy from the presumptive favorite. Part of Flagg's appeal was his expected all-around contribution -- which would fit this race especially well because, as you've documented, 35 of the last 38 Rookie of the Year awards have gone to the qualified player with the highest combined per-game averages in points, rebounds and assists. (The exceptions are Amar'e Stoudemire over Yao Ming in 2003, Malcolm Brogdon over Dario Saric in 2017 and Scottie Barnes over Cade Cunningham in 2022. Ming and Saric finished second in the voting, while Cunningham finished third.)

But two weeks into the season, Flagg trails Edgecombe by a huge margin in their combined averages, and No. 11 pick Cedric Coward (the current leader in advanced stats among rookies), No. 2 pick Harper, and No. 4 pick Knueppel are close behind.

Rookie Leaders in points, rebounds and assists per game Player PPG RPG APG Combined VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers 20.3 5.0 5.0 30.3 Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks 13.8 6.5 3.0 23.3 Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies 15.0 4.9 2.6 22.4 Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs 14.0 4.0 3.8 21.8 Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets 14.0 4.9 2.3 21.1 Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans 13.7 2.5 3.8 20.0 Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards 12.7 3.3 1.7 17.7 Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors 10.6 3.8 1.6 16.0 Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets 9.0 6.6 0.4 16.0 Stats as of Monday, Nov. 3 morning

Even while playing point guard, Flagg has produced only 3.0 assists per game, and his Mavericks are last in the league in offensive efficiency. Both of those numbers should improve, but if Flagg isn't statistically dominant and his team isn't winning, then it would be tough to vault him ahead of Edgecombe, who could finish with better numbers on a better team.