          Sources: Trae Young (MCL sprain) out at least four weeks

          Nov 1, 2025, 11:33 PM

          Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sustained a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be reevaluated in four weeks, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

          Young underwent an MRI on Friday, and multiple doctor reviews showed that he dodged major structural damage in the knee.

          Young suffered the injury during the first quarter of Wednesday's win over the Brooklyn Nets when he was standing underneath the basket when teammate Mouhamed Gueye was shoved by Nets forward Noah Clowney and fell backward into Young's leg

          Young left the team, which finishes a four-game road trip Sunday in Cleveland, to go back to Atlanta to undergo the MRI and see doctors.

          The reigning assists champ, Young is averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 assists this season.