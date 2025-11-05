What does the best version of the Knicks look like? (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Anthony Edwards will return to the Minnesota Timberwolves' lineup Wednesday night against the Knicks after missing four games with a strained right hamstring.

Coach Chris Finch said the decision to clear Edwards to return was based on the All-Star guard looking like normal in his recent workouts.

Edwards was hurt three minutes into the Wolves' home opener against Indiana on Oct. 26, their third game of the season. The team announced Monday that he had been cleared for full-contact activities on the court and listed him as questionable to play Wednesday before Finch said he was ready to go.

Edwards averaged 36 points in the two full games he was able to play. The four-game absence is more games than the three-time All-Star missed in any of the previous three seasons. He played 79 games in each of those.