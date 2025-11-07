Open Extended Reactions

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated again in three to four weeks, the team announced Friday.

Thomas was hurt in the first quarter of the Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night -- the team's first win of the season.

Thomas is averaging 21.4 points per game, good for second on the team behind Michael Porter Jr.

The 24-year-old scorer signed a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer this summer that will allow him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.