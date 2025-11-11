Jalen Green leaves the game wincing after suffering an injury during play. (0:49)

Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green will be reevaluated in four to six weeks for a right hamstring strain, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Green sustained the injury during Saturday's road win over the LA Clippers.

Green has dealt with a right hamstring injury since before the season, first injuring it during training camp and then aggravating it while the team was in China during the preseason. Green missed the Suns' first eight games before making his Phoenix debut in Thursday's win over the Clippers. He had 29 points in that game, the most by a Suns player in his debut for the franchise since Charles Barkley in 1992.

The Suns acquired Green from the Rockets in a blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant to Houston.

Green played all 82 games in each of the past two seasons.