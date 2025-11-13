Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith react to the Dallas Mavericks firing GM Nico Harrison, debating whether he was unlucky to lose his job. (2:10)

DALLAS -- A day after the firing of Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, head coach Jason Kidd urged the team's fans to "move forward" following months of having their outrage toward Harrison dominate the atmosphere at home games.

Mavs fans frequently chanted "Fire Nico!" during games at the American Airlines Center in protest of the stunning early February trade that sent homegrown superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Those chants often occurred while a Dallas player was at the free throw line, including multiple occasions in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"It was a little disrespectful," Kidd said before Wednesday's home game against the Phoenix Suns. "The guys are playing hard, and they're trying to win. With that chant going during free throws, it's very disrespectful.

"They got their point across as fans, but we have to move forward. I understand the healing process for the fans, but these guys are playing hard. Ever since the trade, these guys have given everything."

The fans' animosity toward Harrison was so overwhelming that Mavs players privately complained that it felt as if they had a home-court disadvantage, sources told ESPN.

"The people weren't really cheering us on," Mavs forward P.J. Washington said. "Hopefully, that changes."

Washington was at the free throw line with 7:07 remaining in the fourth quarter with the Mavs clinging to a one-possession lead when the chants first broke out Monday night. It happened again when Washington was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1.2 seconds remaining and had a chance to tie the score.

Washington missed the second free throw. He has refused to use the distraction of the chants as an excuse, but Washington said he wasn't pleased with the negative vibes.

"Hopefully, everybody starts cheering now," Washington said. "And they'll be quiet during free throws."