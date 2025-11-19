An illness will sideline Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg for Wednesday's home game against the New York Knicks, sources told ESPN.

Flagg, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, was added to the injury report on Wednesday morning along with forward Caleb Martin and did not participate in the team's shootaround.

Flagg had started every game for the 4-11 Mavericks despite dealing with left shoulder soreness and a sprained right thumb that has required him to wear a splint recently.

Flagg, 18, is averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.