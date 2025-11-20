Open Extended Reactions

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is making his return Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks after missing a week with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain.

Brunson sustained the injury Nov. 12 on a drive to the basket with under two minutes remaining in the Knicks' 124-107 home loss to the Orlando Magic. He was evaluated daily while missing two games against the Miami Heat.

The injury was to the same ankle Brunson sprained last season that forced him to sit out 15 games. It was initially termed a two-week injury, but he sat out additional time before returning for the playoffs. He seemed to aggravate the ankle injury a couple of times in the first round but appeared otherwise unbothered by it during New York's run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Brunson entered Wednesday averaging 28 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the 8-5 Knicks.

