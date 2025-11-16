Knicks forward OG Anunoby exits Friday's game vs. the Heat early with a left hamstring strain. (0:24)

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby, who suffered a left hamstring strain Friday, will be reevaluated in two weeks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

He will not travel with the Knicks on their upcoming five-game road trip.

Anunoby exited Friday night's 140-132 victory against the Miami Heat only 6:52 into the first quarter and was ruled out a short time later.

Anunoby, 28, is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He played 74 games last season to tie his career high, marking the second time he has eclipsed 70 games in a season.

In addition, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson suffered a Grade 1 sprained ankle last week and is day-to-day. He did not play against the Heat on Friday night.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.