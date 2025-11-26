Knicks' Landry Shamet heads straight to the locker room wincing in pain after colliding with Wendell Carter Jr. (0:24)

Open Extended Reactions

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet will be reevaluated in four weeks as he recovers from a right shoulder sprain, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Shamet suffered the injury during the first quarter of last Saturday's game against the Magic when he ran into hard screen set by Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. Shamet left the floor in obvious pain and did not return to the game.

He has already begun the rehab process on his ailing shoulder, sources added.

Shamet has been one of the league's top 3-point shooters this season, averaging a career-best 42.4% from beyond the arc, which helped him crack the starting lineup before sustaining the injury. Before the shoulder issue, he had put together his best five-game stretch for this season, scoring in double figures in four straight games, including a 36-point effort in a 140-132 win over Miami. The double-digit streak was snapped when he had nine points in 23 minutes in a win over Dallas last Wednesday.

The Knicks visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night before returning home to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this story.