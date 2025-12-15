Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards missed his second straight game on Sunday with soreness in his right foot. Edwards has been considered day-to-day with his availability.

Coach Chris Finch said before the game the injury "hasn't calmed down to the point where he's able to go."

Backup point guard Mike Conley was also sidelined for Minnesota's game against Sacramento, the 19-year veteran's second straight absence due to a right Achilles injury. The short-handed backcourt meant another start for Bones Hyland, who has recently worked his way into the rotation.

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert left the game midway through the third quarter for what the team announced as personal reasons.

Edwards missed four games earlier this season with a strained right hamstring. The three-time All-Star, who is eighth in the NBA with an average of 28.7 points per game, has already tallied his most absences since the 2021-22 season when he played in 72 games.

With the Timberwolves in a slower stretch of the schedule, Edwards could get eight days of rest while only missing the two games. Minnesota hosts Memphis on Wednesday.