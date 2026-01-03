Open Extended Reactions

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac is available to return to action for Saturday's home game against the Boston Celtics.

Zubac wasn't listed on the Clippers' injury report ahead of the game.

It will be a quick return for Zubac after sustaining a Grade 2 ankle sprain during a Dec. 20 Clippers win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Zubac fell to the court in a heap late in the first quarter and immediately hobbled to the locker room for evaluation. He finished with five points and two rebounds in 11 minutes in that game.

Zubac's return comes as the surging Clippers will be looking to win their seventh straight game.

Zubac is averaging 15.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season. He has started all 28 games he has played this season.