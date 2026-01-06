Open Extended Reactions

New York Knicks owner James Dolan, in a rare radio interview, said he expects his team to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Dolan appeared on New York station WFAN Monday afternoon and touched on a myriad of subjects, delivering extensive comments on the firing of Tom Thibodeau last summer and stating he doesn't foresee the Knicks making a big personnel move with the trade deadline one month away.

On Thibodeau, Dolan gave the coach credit for reviving the Knicks and instilling a program but stands behind his belief a change was needed in order for the Knicks to take the next step. Thibodeau had just led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 before he was fired.

"All last year, we were talking to Tom about where we wanted to go," Dolan said. "He would tell you that he's stubborn but he'd tell you that he's right.

"The team is really built on Tom Thibodeau. He built that core. We went as far as we did last year, so you really have to take your hat off to Tom. But we did come to the conclusion on how we wanted to organize the team, and that meant we needed to evolve, beyond the old traditional coaching formulas."

Developing a bench and not wearing down the starters was a concern Dolan and Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose apparently expressed to Thibodeau last season. New coach Mike Brown has taken heed of the edict, and the Knicks entered Monday night's game at the Detroit Pistons in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Dolan still endorsed Thibodeau as a head coach for another franchise. Thibodeau had similar results with the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"I won't say you can't win a title with Tom Thibodeau; I don't know that's true," Dolan said. "But if you want to build a long-term, competitive, compete for the [title], you need someone who's much more of a collaborator. But still, Tom was a great coach. He should coach in the NBA again."

As for his team this season, Dolan said he believes the Knicks can win a title but that the expectation is to make the NBA Finals.

"I'd say we want to get to the Finals and we should win the Finals," Dolan said. "This is sports; anything can happen. Getting to the Finals, we absolutely have to do. Winning the Finals, we should do."

He also poured cold water on the notion the Knicks should trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. When asked if the Knicks and the Bucks were ever close to a deal last summer after the two franchises reportedly entered into a quiet, exclusive negotiating period, Dolan said, "Not that I'm aware of."

"We love our team right now," Dolan said. "They have chemistry; they all like each other. There's a lot of energy in there. Leon can always overrule me, but I don't foresee us [making a trade]."

Dolan has been famously impatient at times, but he claims that comes "when we veer from the plan; I don't think that's how we're going to win" in relation to past pursuits trying to acquire superstars in quick-fix situations.

It's obvious he is pleased with the ascension of the franchise in recent years and has high hopes for the rest of the regular season and beyond.

"Look how far we got with our group last year and look at who was playing and who wasn't," Dolan said. "We're going into the second half of the season, Josh [Hart] is still out and Landry [Shamet] is coming back. We got depth.

"We stay healthy, we'll go into the playoffs in much better condition than last year."