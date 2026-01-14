        <
          Which NBA team has the most points per game in a season?

          Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers scored 123.3 PPG in the 2023-24 NBA season. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
          • Matt Pugliese
          Jan 14, 2026, 11:36 PM

          The 2025-26 NBA season is bringing high-powered offense. The league average for points per game has been over 110 for the past eight seasons.

          Even with their All-Star center Nikola Jokic out for part of the year with an injury, the Denver Nuggets' offense has been on a tear this season. The Nuggets are on pace to be in the top 10 in most PPG in a season in NBA history, which is championed by the 1981-82 Nuggets and Hall of Famer Alex English.

          As the season progresses, take a look at the teams with the most PPG in a season in NBA history below:

          • Denver Nuggets, 1981-82: 126.5 PPG

          • Philadelphia Warriors, 1961-62: 125.4 PPG

          • Philadelphia 76ers, 1966-67: 125.2 PPG

          • Boston Celtics, 1959-60: 124.5 PPG

          • Denver Nuggets, 1983-84: 123.7 PPG

          • Indiana Pacers, 2023-24: 123.3 PPG

          • Denver Nuggets, 1982-83: 123.2 PPG

          • Cincinnati Royals, 1961-62: 123.1 PPG

          • Denver Nuggets, 2025-26: 122.7 PPG

          • Philadelphia 76ers, 1967-68: 122.6 PPG

