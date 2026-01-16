Sources: Kings to get Domantas Sabonis back after 27 games

Open Extended Reactions

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Kings are expected to get All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis back on Friday night after a 27-game absence due to a partially torn meniscus in his left knee, league sources told ESPN.

Sabonis is officially listed as questionable, but the team anticipates his return against the Washington Wizards, capping a two-month recovery process for Sabonis, who opted against surgery and carefully rehabbed the knee.

Sabonis returns at the high point of what has been a down season for the Kings. They are 11-30, stuck near the bottom of the Western Conference, but have won a season-high three consecutive games -- over the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks -- to open a seasonlong seven-game homestand.

Sabonis is in his fifth season with the Kings and remains a name to watch as the Feb. 5 trade deadline nears. He has three years and $136.3 million left on his contract, and the rebuilding Kings, under new general manager Scott Perry, have been open to discussing trades for all their veterans with high-priced deals, league sources said.