Adelaide 36ers sign NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell

NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a deal with the Adelaide 36ers, sources told ESPN.

Harrell -- a 6'7 power forward and 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year -- will be an injury replacement for Jarell Martin, sources said. Martin is recovered from his patellar tendon injury, but is dealing with a foot complaint that could keep him off the court until November.

Harrell will be on a short-term deal, sources said, but there's potential for him to remain with the team even when Martin is healthy. The 36ers would need to deactivate a local player in order to accommodate that.

Montrezl Harrell has signed with the Adelaide 36ers for the upcoming NBL season. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The 36ers considered multiple options to fill this injury replacement spot. Justin Jackson was one player of interest, sources said, as well as Thon Maker.

Harrell missed the 2023-24 NBA season after suffering an ACL and meniscus tear. He underwent surgery in August of 2023. He participated in NBA minicamps ahead of the 2024-25 season, before ultimately agreeing to this deal with the 36ers.

Harrell played eight seasons in the NBA, with the last coming with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2022-23 regular season. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game that season.

The 30-year-old's best season in the NBA was with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2019-20 campaign, where he averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He was voted the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year that season.

Harrell was the 32nd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, after spending four seasons at Louisville. He was part of the 2013 NCAA Championship winning Louisville team.