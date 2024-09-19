Dellavedova stars as Melbourne beat JackJumpers

Matthew Dellavedova's 21 points helps Melbourne United open their season in strong fashion with an 88-79 win over the JackJumpers. (1:45)

Matthew Dellavedova has opened HoopsFest in grand style, scoring 21 points to lead Melbourne United to an 88-79 win over Tasmania JackJumpers in their Championship Series rematch in Perth.

United led by just two points at halftime of Thursday night's match, but 12 points from Dellavedova in the third quarter broke the contest wide open.

It was fitting that Dellavedova played the match-winning role, given it was his half-court buzzer-beater attempt in game five of the Championship Series that narrowly missed.

Had that gone in, Melbourne United would have been crowned champions.

Matthew Dellavedova of Melbourne United drives to the basket. Paul Kane/Getty Images

Instead, it was the JackJumpers who celebrated their maiden crown in the most dramatic of Championship Series deciders.

Dellavedova ensured there would be no repeat, and he had plenty of help from Jack White (14 points, seven rebounds) and Shea Ili (14 points).

For Tasmania, Milton Doyle top-scored with 23 points, while Anthony Drmic nailed 14 first-half points and Will Magnay tallied 14 points and six rebounds.

A dazed Magnay was forced off in the dying minutes following an accidental clash of heads with an opponent.

Tasmania had already entered the match bruised and battered following a hectic pre-season that saw them play games at the NBL Blitz on the Gold Coast and FIBA's Intercontinental Cup in Singapore.

Guard Sean Macdonald arrived in Perth in a moon boot, while new import Craig Sword (concussion) was also ruled out of the season opener.

Both sides looked rusty early as open shots were missed and sloppy passing was the norm.

Guard Jordon Crawford's sizzling dribbling skills stood out as the JackJumpers opened up a 16-10 lead.

Melbourne hit back with a 13-0 run which helped them take a three-point lead into quarter time.

United veteran Chris Goulding suffered a scare late in the opening term when he injured his right ankle after an opponent fell on it, but he was able to shake off the setback.

Neither side could break away in an even second quarter, with the highlight being a one-handed alley-oop dunk from Melbourne big man Marcus Lee.

The margin stretched to nine points early in the third term as Dellavedova nailed seven quick points to put United in the box seat.

Tasmania big man Magnay picked up his fourth foul with six minutes still remaining in the third, and Dellavedova's hot hand continued as the margin swelled to as much as 14 points.

JackJumpers captain Clint Steindl nailed a couple of quick shots to start the last quarter to whittle the margin back to eight points, but United had all the answers.