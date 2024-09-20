Bryce Cotton and Keanu Pinder combine for 55 points in the Perth Wildcats opening victory over the Phoenix at RAC Arena. (1:42)

Bryce Cotton took charge in the first half and Keanu Pinder exploded in the second as the Perth Wildcats opened the new season in spectacular fashion by beating the South East Melbourne Phoenix 106-98.

HoopsFest is opening the new NBL season in Perth and it was a packed RAC Arena on Friday night to cheer on their hometown team against the decidedly new-look Phoenix.

It was a three-point barrage to close the first quarter from the Wildcats, started with three straight on consecutive possessions from four-time MVP Cotton.

Cotton converted a four-point play just before the halftime break to give him 17 points at the interval with Perth leading 53-44 on the back of hitting 10-of-26 from downtown opposed to 2-of-13 from South East Melbourne.

The Phoenix scored 10 straight points to get it back to a point early in the third quarter, but Pinder then took over the contest.

Bryce Cotton picked up where he left off at HoopsFest. Will Russell/Getty Images

He scored the game's next 10 points on his own, including two three-balls before a monstrous dunk to the delight of the local fans.

Cotton then hit two more threes late in the third term as the lead grew to 18 and from there the 'Cats cruised to their season-opening eight-point win.

Pinder had a night out with 4-of-8 three-point shooting on his way to 29 points, six rebounds and three steals while Cotton had 26 points, four boards and four assists.

They had plenty of support, too, with Kristian Doolittle adding nine points and 13 rebounds, Ben Henshall 10 points and seven assists and Next Star Izan Almansa 10 points.

It was a rough start for South East Melbourne but Jordan Hunter had 19 points and seven rebounds with Matt Hurt contributing 16 points and 12 boards, and gun recruit Nathan Sobey 13 points offset by five turnovers.

HoopsFest in Perth continues with a doubleheader on Saturday, with Brisbane playing New Zealand ahead of Cairns taking on Illawarra. It wraps up on Sunday with Sydney against Adelaide.