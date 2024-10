Davis dines out as 36ers end Hawks' winning NBL start

Open Extended Reactions

Kendric Davis admits a rocket from his coach helped spark a second big performance in three days as Adelaide ended Illawarra's unbeaten start to the NBL season.

The 36ers led by 10 in the first quarter, trailed by five at the first break, pushed clear again by six points, then overturned a seven-point final-quarter deficit to win 102-100 on Saturday.

Davis had 13 points in the first six minutes, then caught alight in a back-and-forth final term to finish with 32 points.

Sunday Dech of the 36ers. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

He silenced the sold-out WIN Entertainment Centre crowd with a clutch triple that followed a Tyler Harvey (22 points) dagger that had pushed the hosts clear again in the final 90 seconds.

Down by two and with the last possession, Harvey's wide-open triple to win the game rimmed out and the Hawks slipped to 3-1 for the season.

Adelaide's victory came after Thursday's defeat of South East Melbourne as they quickly recovered from an 0-2 start.

Davis had 21 points and seven assists against the Phoenix, some tough love from coach Mike Wells resonating with the under-pressure import.

"Coach called me out after the first two games defensively, about being better, and I knew I could," Davis said.

"Going forward, forget offence. If we get stops, get running, everything takes care of itself."

Illawarra's Trey Kell looked to have done enough to seal victory against his former team, scoring nine of his 29 points in the first four minutes of the final quarter.

That pushed the Hawks clear by six, but Davis and 36ers forwards Isaac Humphries (17 points, eight rebounds) and Montrezl Harrell (17 points, 10 rebounds) weren't done.

play 0:31 Harvey and Davis trade massive blows late in close finish Tyler Harvey hits a huge three to put Illawarra back in the lead, before Kendric Davis immediately responds to snatch it back for Adelaide.

The hosts looked half asleep to begin the game, poor passes leading to turnovers from their first two possessions, and another turnover soon after forcing coach Justin Tatum into a timeout after just 62 seconds.

Adelaide kept firing behind Davis and led 14-4, but the Hawks tightened up and shot clear, ending an eventful first quarter up by five.

It was the 36ers' turn to apply some defensive pressure in the second quarter, their efforts ensuring Illawarra led by just two points at the main break.

Jason Cadee, off a Davis assist, put the 36ers up by six late in the third term, but that was just the start of a twisting and turning finale that fell Adelaide's way.

"Down the stretch, we just allowed Adelaide to get whatever they wanted," Tatum said, copping his share of the blame for an effort he described as complacent.

"Even from the beginning ... it wasn't (looking like) a team we felt had a three-game wining streak.

"If we don't allow a start like we did we could have had a different outcome."