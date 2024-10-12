South East Melbourne Phoenix have parted ways with head coach Mike Kelly, multiple sources told ESPN.

The firing comes after the Phoenix's loss to the Brisbane Bullets on Saturday evening saw them drop to 0-5 to start the 2024-25 NBL season. They remain the only winless team remaining in the NBL.

Sam Mackinnon - who was serving as an assistant under Kelly - will step in as the team's interim head coach, sources said.

Kelly initially joined the Phoenix ahead of the 2023-24 season on a two-year deal. The Phoenix finished 10-18 in that season, which was the worst in the league.

There were significant expectations on Kelly going into the new season because of the high-profile additions to the roster, which included Derrick Walton Jr., Nathan Sobey, and Jordan Hunter. After four rounds, the Phoenix have the league's bottom-ranked defence and a bottom-three offence.

Mike Kelly has been sacked as Phoenix coach just five games into the new NBL season Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Kelly has a 40-85 record as a head coach in the NBL, through his three seasons with the Cairns Taipans and two with the Phoenix.

The Phoenix's next game is a Round 5 matchup against Melbourne United on Sunday, October 20.