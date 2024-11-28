The Illawarra Hawks dominate the New Zealand Breakers in the first quarter to claim the blowout win at home and spoil Tacko Fall's NBL debut. (1:43)

New Zealand boast the tallest man to have ever featured in the NBL.

Now they just need to learn how to use him.

Tacko Fall, a 229cm centre from Senegal, made an instant impact for the Breakers with three blocks in his first three minutes of court time in Thursday night's 109-71 loss to Illawarra.

The Hawks were initially clueless on how to handle Fall, who had five blocks and five rebounds to his name from just seven minutes of action in the first half.

But Illawarra used some extra muscle to nudge Fall out of dangerous positions in the second half, with the former Boston and Cleveland big man failing to register a block or rebound in the second half.

Sam Froling drives to the basket under pressure from Tacko Fall. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Fall finished the match with five blocks, five rebounds and four points to his name from his 14 minutes of court time, along with four personal fouls.

He shapes as the NBL's newest cult hero.

The Hawks dominated Thursday's match from start to finish as the Breakers failed to fully capitalise on the huge height advantage Fall gave them.

Fall officially signed with the Breakers earlier this week on a deal that runs until the end of next season.

But he has only had three sessions with the team so far, and is still building back to full fitness following a quad injury.

Breakers coach Petteri Koponen acknowledged his team need to learn how to maximise Fall's height advantage.

"He's an exciting player. He's one of a kind," Koponen said.

"But it's not only Tacko. He's not the player you can give the ball and he creates.

"We need all the guys to learn how to play with him and find him in the positions. We're going to have to be play a bit differently.

"He showed during the week how he can dominate the practices with the half court setting.

"Now he needs to get in better shape, and the guys need to learn how to play with him.

He's going to get better, both offensively and defensively, but it will take some time."

The third-placed Breakers (7-4) were woeful against the Hawks, going 25-of-70 from the field and having only two players hit double figures.

NZ will be aiming to turn around their fortunes when they face the Wildcats in Perth on Sunday.

"We don't have time to cry," Koponen said.

The Hawks (8-4) moved up to second spot on the ladder with the win over NZ, and the sheer size of the victory has enhanced their title credentials.

Lachlan Olbrich scored a career-high 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting in just 13 minutes of court time, while Trey Kell III (17 points) and Tyler Harvey (15 points) also chipped in.

The Hawks now travel to Melbourne to take on South East Melbourne Phoenix on Saturday night.