Every week, ESPN's Olgun Uluc runs through what's catching his eye across the NBL, and takes you inside the conversations trickling around the Australian basketball ecosystem.

Will Tassie pull a lever?

The Tasmania JackJumpers are in a bit of a pickle.

They just can't put the ball in the hole.

That's the simplistic way of saying the firepower just doesn't exist on their roster to consistently win games in the NBL, despite having an above-average defence. It's an issue the team knew they may go through before the season even began -- as soon as they lost Jack McVeigh, essentially -- and Scott Roth hasn't sugar-coated it.

The JackJumpers have won just two of their first seven games of the season. Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images

"Our Achilles heel is, we can't score enough points to stay with teams, and it puts a lot of pressure on our defence," the JackJumpers' head coach said after his team's loss to the Sydney Kings on Friday; a game where they put up just 71 points.

"Give them credit. They played well... They have a hell of a team over there, and are obviously extremely well-coached. We have a hard time getting to 80 points... it is what it is; we're struggling to score the ball."

The JackJumpers are scoring 98.0 points per 100 possessions, per SpatialJam, which is the clear worst offensive efficiency in the NBL and 13.6 points below the league average. It's night and day compared to last season, where they led the NBL in offensive efficiency with 117.1 points per 100 possessions. For context, that's the worst offensive rating of any team since the 2022-23 NBL season (Brisbane Bullets: 97.6 ORtg).

Right now, the JackJumpers are dead last in both true shooting (49%) and effective field goal percentage (45%), and toward the bottom of the league in turnover percentage. The offence just isn't working.

The loss of McVeigh is what hurts the team's offensive output the most, while the preseason injury to Sean Macdonald means the JackJumpers have been rolling without one of their best creation and shooting options. On its own, those two things are killers to an offence, but not adequately replacing them -- particularly McVeigh -- meant it was never likely this team's offence would function effectively. Craig Sword is the team's third import and a fine enough player, but he was recruited and signed when the JackJumpers thought McVeigh would be on the roster; when the Australian left, the team's needs changed.

The JackJumpers knew they may have to make a change at some point; signing Reuben Te Rangi as, effectively, their replacement for McVeigh signalled as much. If McVeigh became available again, it's an easier prospect to move on from a minimum-level player or a third import than it is to get off a big-money contract.

McVeigh has remained on his two-way deal to open the NBA regular season, so he's increasingly unlikely to ever become available this season, but that doesn't mean a change can't happen.

The JackJumpers are actively assessing potential moves they can make to improve their roster, sources told ESPN.

With the JackJumpers on a three-game losing streak and no signs of improvements on the offensive end -- with Macdonald is still multiple weeks away from a return -- there's a sense within the franchise that the season is redeemable if they act quickly enough.

Roth's team is still, unsurprisingly, a top-three defence in the NBL, which is generally an accurate barometer of success, but the offensive struggles are proving to be too much to overcome.

Expect a lever to be pulled, sooner than later.

Brisbane on the hunt

After an 0-3 start to the season, the Bullets have won two straight games, but that hasn't stopped them from doing their due diligence on the open market.

With Sam McDaniel out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, the Bullets have the opportunity to have an injury replacement player join their roster.

The Bullets are targeting a local point guard, sources said, with an eye toward adding another ball-carrier to the mix. Emmett Naar and Tom Wilson are among the guards expected to be considered, as the Bullets aim to add depth through the back-end of their roster.

A note on Josh King

The Phoenix acted unbelievably quickly to replace Mike Kelly, signing Josh King to a multi-year deal before Sam Mackinnon even had a game as interim head coach.

King spent two seasons coaching in the Basketball Bundesliga, before joining Darüşşafaka for the upcoming Turkish Basketball League campaign. He coached two games before accepting the Phoenix job; his split with Darüşşafaka was a legitimate mutual parting of ways, sources said.

The Phoenix players were informed of the signing immediately after their Round 5 win -- their first victory of the season -- over Melbourne United by Simon Mitchell and Tommy Greer.

Mackinnon will coach the Phoenix's pair of games in Round 6, before returning to his role as an assistant -- alongside Luke Brennan and Adam Gibson -- under King.

King is widely regarded in the international community as a defensive-minded coach, who has what's been described as "unorthodox methods".

All eyes on some key injuries

There are some noteworthy injuries that those around the NBL are keeping a close eye on.

The first is, of course, Bryce Cotton, who left the Perth Wildcats' game against the New Zealand Breakers early with a rib injury. He immediately went to hospital to get assessed. There's optimism that this isn't as serious of an injury as initially feared -- no broken or cracked ribs, sources said -- but there's an expectation of some time on the sidelines for the reigning MVP.

Then, there's Derrick Walton Jr., who left the Phoenix's game against United early with a hamstring injury. He underwent an MRI so there's potential for this to keep him out a few games, dependant on those results. For a Phoenix team looking to build on their win over the weekend, potentially being without their starting import point guard would hurt.

Over in New Zealand, Mitch McCarron suffered a knee injury that he's received scans on. There's optimism he's avoided serious injury, but there's also a chance he might miss some time.

My favourite plays of the week

The weight of this outlet pass from Xavier Cooks is great and immediately puts his guard in a position to run the break. Credit to Tyler Robertson for turning on the burners and getting his head on the rim.

This was an impressive pair of defensive plays from Max Darling, who had the best two-way performance of his young NBL career.

Same set, different outcome for United here. This doesn't feel as much of Chris Goulding's gravity creating these looks, as it is the Phoenix's rules just not being on point.

Will Magnay probably has the best four or five blocks of the season, many of which have been of the poster variety. This one on Montrezl Harrell may be the best of the bunch.

