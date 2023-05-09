We talk a lot about value and need when sizing up NFL draft picks, but finding the right team fit is also crucial in projecting rookies to the next level. So which of the top players selected in the 2023 draft landed in the perfect spot for their skill sets?

I picked out my 16 favorite fits among prospects who will have an impact in Year 1, factoring in scheme, tendencies and coaching. I see players here who are set up for success as rookies and beyond as they join their new teams. Let's dive in on the ideal landing spots, starting with an elite pass-rusher who could have high sack totals right out of the gate. I listed the 16 prospects by draft pick order.

