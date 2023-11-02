Open Extended Reactions

We're starting to look ahead to the 2024 NFL draft as teams hit midseason, so I stacked my top 50 prospects in the class. The group features incredible talent on the offensive side of the ball, especially at quarterback, wide receiver and offensive tackle. That includes generational prospects in quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. And we could see schools like Michigan, Georgia, Texas and Alabama dominate the early rounds.

So who are the top players to know? After weeks of film study, here is my ranking of the 50 best prospects, plus detailed scouting notes on each guy and the top five to watch at every position. (Asterisks mark underclassmen.)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 215 pounds

Williams is an elite prospect with upper-level arm strength, running ability, field vision and poise. There are times when he forces some passes, and he'll have to get the ball out faster in the NFL, but he has shown he can carry a team and create big plays with his second-effort mobility, diverse arm angles and arm talent. Williams is ninth in QBR this season (82.0), and only Washington's Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for more yards (2,646). If he enters the draft, he will be the overwhelming favorite to go first overall.

2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State*

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 205

Harrison has excellent body control, breakaway speed and a savvy understanding of the wideout position. Despite defenses knowing where the ball is going the majority of the time Ohio State drops back to pass, Harrison has 48 catches, 889 yards and eight TD catches. Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline says Harrison is the best receiver he has coached, and if Caleb Williams weren't in this class, Harrison would be cemented as my top prospect for 2024.