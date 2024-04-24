        <
          2024 NFL draft news: Intel on top picks, prospects, sleepers

          • Dan Graziano
          • Jeremy Fowler
          Apr 24, 2024, 11:00 AM

          The 2024 NFL draft kicks off with Round 1 on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC), and our insiders are gathering all of the latest intel on how things might play out. When will the quarterbacks come off the board, and in what order? Which teams could surprise? Who are the late-rising prospects to watch? And what about Days 2 and 3 -- how will teams build up their rosters?

          Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have spent the past few days making calls to people around the NFL, including execs, coaches and scouts. Here's all of the last-minute buzz they've heard on the 2024 draft.

          Jump to latest buzz on:
          Commanders | Patriots | Chargers | Giants
          Vikings | Raiders | Falcons | Late-Round 1 moves
          Cowboys | Bowers | WR class | Latu
          Veteran moves | CB1 | OT class

          Which QB will go to Washington at No. 2?