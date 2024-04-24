Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL draft kicks off with Round 1 on Thursday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC), and our insiders are gathering all of the latest intel on how things might play out. When will the quarterbacks come off the board, and in what order? Which teams could surprise? Who are the late-rising prospects to watch? And what about Days 2 and 3 -- how will teams build up their rosters?

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have spent the past few days making calls to people around the NFL, including execs, coaches and scouts. Here's all of the last-minute buzz they've heard on the 2024 draft.

Jump to latest buzz on:

Commanders | Patriots | Chargers | Giants

Vikings | Raiders | Falcons | Late-Round 1 moves

Cowboys | Bowers | WR class | Latu

Veteran moves | CB1 | OT class

Which QB will go to Washington at No. 2?