The 2024 college football season is right around the corner, which means a full schedule of games every weekend to evaluate the upcoming 2025 NFL draft class. Scouts are excited to see which players will play their way into higher draft stock over the course of the fall.

But some prospects have more on the line this upcoming season than others. Future success and millions of dollars are at stake, and game tape will be crucial for a handful of players with something to prove. How will standouts adjust to new schemes and positions, and can transfers transition seamlessly into new programs? Will talented prospects recover from injuries or slumps that plagued them in 2023? And who needs to show they can put up the production to match their talent?

Let's pick out 10 draft prospects who have a lot at stake this season and what their performance could mean for their outlook next April.