It's championship weekend in college football, as 10 conference title games will be held Friday and Saturday. It's the last data point before the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff field is selected on Sunday and bowl matchups are finalized. This weekend also serves as an opportunity for top 2025 NFL draft prospects to show their stuff in front of a national audience.

On that note, we asked NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid to dive into the 10 conference showdowns. For each of the Power 4 matchups, they identified one top prospect to watch and one player whose stock could rise with a big performance. For the other six games -- the Group of 5 title games plus the SWAC championship -- they selected the most interesting prospect for fans to keep an eye on. Let's dig in.

Power 4 matchups

Saturday, noon ET, ABC

Top prospect to watch: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State