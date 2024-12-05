        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Top 2025 NFL draft prospects in CFB conference championships

          • Matt Miller
            Close
            Matt Miller
            NFL draft analyst
              Matt Miller is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. A Missouri native, Matt joined ESPN in 2022 and also contributes to SportsCenter, NFL Live and ESPN Radio. You can follow Matt on Twitter via @nfldraftscout.
          • Jordan Reid
            Close
            Jordan Reid
            NFL draft analyst
              Jordan Reid is an NFL draft analyst for ESPN, providing in-depth scouting on the nation's top pro prospects. Jordan joined ESPN in 2021 and also contributes to SportsCenter and ESPN Radio. He played quarterback at North Carolina Central University and then went on to coach there from 2014-18. You can follow Jordan on Twitter via @Jordan_Reid.
          Dec 5, 2024, 02:40 PM

          It's championship weekend in college football, as 10 conference title games will be held Friday and Saturday. It's the last data point before the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff field is selected on Sunday and bowl matchups are finalized. This weekend also serves as an opportunity for top 2025 NFL draft prospects to show their stuff in front of a national audience.

          On that note, we asked NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid to dive into the 10 conference showdowns. For each of the Power 4 matchups, they identified one top prospect to watch and one player whose stock could rise with a big performance. For the other six games -- the Group of 5 title games plus the SWAC championship -- they selected the most interesting prospect for fans to keep an eye on. Let's dig in.

          Jump to:
          Big 12 | SEC | ACC | Big Ten
          C-USA | Mountain West | AAC
          MAC | SWAC | Sun Belt

          Power 4 matchups

          Big 12: Iowa State vs. Arizona State

          Saturday, noon ET, ABC

          Top prospect to watch: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State