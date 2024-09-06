Open Extended Reactions

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most exciting prospects for the next 2025 NFL draft. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound passer returned for his second season at Colorado after throwing 27 touchdown passes and rushing for four scores in 2023. He then opened 2024 with four touchdown throws and one interception in a 31-26 win over North Dakota State.

But what is his draft stock? How does he compare to other quarterbacks in the class? Where does he excel, and where does he still need work? Here's how our draft experts Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and Steve Muench from Scouts Inc. rank him in this class, along with their scouting reports:

Scouts on Sanders' game

Scouts Inc. ranking: No. 7 overall, No. 1 QB

Sanders is accurate with the quick release to pick defenses apart with short-to-intermediate passes. In 2023, he set Colorado school records for passing yards in a season (3,230), completion percentage (69.3%) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (27-3) despite frequently poor pass protection. Sanders has handled the hype well and doesn't appear afraid of the big moment on the big stage. He throws to open receivers and leads them to yards after the catch. Sanders spins the ball well and showed better timing and touch on his downfield throws in 2023. -- Muench

Yates' ranking: No. 7 overall, No. 2 QB

Sanders is one of the purest throwers of the football that you will study in this class, as he is surgical passing from the pocket with a cannon arm and incredible accuracy. He is capable of completing throws that many other quarterbacks wouldn't even attempt. The evaluation on Sanders behind the Colorado offensive line has been tricky (tied for the FBS high with 52 sacks taken last season), but with time and space to throw, he'll pick any defensive look apart. -- Yates

Kiper's ranking: No. 9 overall, No. 2 QB

I have the class' QB1 race pretty close coming out of the summer, and Sanders is right there with Georgia's Carson Beck. You won't find a tougher or more resilient quarterback prospect than Sanders. I'm always impressed watching him throw on the move, rolling either left or right. He is very accurate in those spots and has the arm to drive the ball. And while he's not necessarily a major rushing threat, Sanders can keep the chains moving with his legs when there is an opening. -- Kiper