Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be one of the most talked-about prospects in the 2025 NFL draft class. Led by his father and coach, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes emerged as a major discussion topic during the 2023 season, and Shedeur was a big part of that frenzy. Expect it to carry over into 2024 as his pro projection comes into focus.

Sanders starred for FCS Jackson State for two seasons to begin his college career, winning the Jerry Rice Award as the best freshman in the FCS in 2021. He combined for 6,963 passing yards, 70 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions from 2021 to 2022 before following his father to Colorado. Sanders immediately fit in at the FBS level last season, finishing with 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdown passes and only 3 interceptions. But he was sacked more than any quarterback at the FBS level. That, coupled with Colorado's rough 4-8 end to the season after a 3-0 start, has NFL scouts and personnel wanting to see more from the 6-foot-2, 215-pound signal-caller.

Where does Sanders stand in the eyes of the NFL heading into his senior season? What does he need to work on, and where does he fit in with other quarterbacks in the 2025 draft class? ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid talked to more than a dozen scouts, coaches and executives about Sanders' talent, digging into his strengths, concerns, comps and draft projection.

What do scouts like about Sanders' game?