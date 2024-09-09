Transfer Talk: Van Dijk wants Liverpool stay amid Saudi rumors

Ale Moreno says a parting of the ways might be the best solution for Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the season. (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

The transfer deadline may have passed across Europe's top five leagues but there is still business to be done this summer. And, with only four months until the January window opens, the rumour mill keeps on turning! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest, and you can check out our list of all the major done deals.

TOP STORY: Van Dijk eyes new Liverpool deal

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he would like to extend his stay at Anfield rather than move to Saudi Arabia when his contract runs out next summer, according to the Mirror.

The Reds' defender has attracted serious interest from the Saudi Pro League as a result not only of his stellar form, but also as a result of the Netherlands international approaching the end of his contract, which has just nine months remaining.

However, the 33-year-old -- who has been rejuvenated by the arrival of new Liverpool boss Arne Slot -- has made it clear he would like to stay in Merseyside ahead of the World Cup in 2026.

"At both teams [Liverpool and Netherlands] I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader," he said. "And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years."

Van Dijk is able to open contract negotiations with clubs outside the Premier League in January.

Virgil van Dijk is attracting serious interest from the Saudi Pro League, but reportedly wants to stay at Liverpool. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United and Real Madrid are hoping to win the battle for Sevilla rising star Juanlu Sanchez, according to Teamtalk. The versatile youngster has played centrally for Sevilla in recent weeks, but he can also play at right-back and even further forward on the right side of midfield. The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2023-24, starting 11 matches and figuring in a further 15.

- The Turkish transfer window comes to a close this week, and Galatasaray are making moves to sign Nicola Zalewski from AS Roma, according to Gianluca di Marzio. The Turkish giants have already secured the signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli, and now they're hoping to bolster their squad further with another Serie A star. Zalewski is reportedly looking for a new club and has failed to secure moves to both PSV Eindhoven and Napoli in recent weeks.

- Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is planning a charm offensive in an attempt to sign Juventus' Serbian defender Filip Kostic, according to Tuttosport. The Bianconeri have come to a verbal agreement over the loan move for the 31-year-old midfielder, but now it's up to the Portuguese manager to persuade the player to make the switch to Turkey.

- Internazionale are already plotting moves ahead of the January and summer windows of 2025, and Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah is among their top targets. That's according to Calciomercato, which believes 28-year-old Tah is being lined up as a replacement for the aging partnership of Francesco Acerbi (36) and Stefan de Vrij (32). Tah, a free agent at the end of the season, has revealed that he won't be extending his contract with the Bundesliga champions, while Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also expressed interest in the Germany international.

- Dutch international Memphis Depay has completed a medical ahead of his move to Corinthians, according to Fabrizio Romano. Earlier, ESPN reported that Depay, a free agent, had agreed a two-year deal in South America after spending last season at Atletico Madrid. Now, with his medical completed and a contract ready that will see him stay in South America until 2026, the deal is just awaiting the 30-year-old's signature before the move can be announced this week.