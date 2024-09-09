CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns fear tight end David Njoku sustained a high ankle sprain in the team's season-opening 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Njoku will undergo testing on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after the defeat.

On the Browns' second drive of the third quarter, Njoku injured his ankle at the end of a 29-yard catch-and-run. He visited the medical tent before exiting and heading into the locker room. The Browns announced Njoku was questionable to return, but he never came back into the game.

He finished Sunday with four catches for 44 yards.

Njoku was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after a breakout campaign in which he recorded career highs for receptions (81), yards (882) and touchdown catches (6).

NFL Network first reported the news.