Stephania Bell and Field Yates break down how fantasy managers should construct their roster around Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 1. (1:26)

How should fantasy managers approach the Bengals WRs in Week 1? (1:26)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Ian Thomas, TE, CAR: Calf -- OUT/IR

Impact: Tommy Tremble (hamstring) is also out, leaving you little reason to look to Carolina for any TE needs.

Keenan Allen, WR, CHI: Heel -- Questionable

Impact: Expect to see the veteran play, but also don't be surprised if rookie Rome Odunze gets a lot of looks.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: Illness -- Questionable

Impact: He had been practicing, but things now seem very much up in the air.

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: Hamstring -- Doubtful

Impact: Andrei Iosivas gets a huge boost in value, with Trenton Irwin and Charlie Jones also in the mix for added looks.

Josh Downs, WR, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Adonai Mitchell moves up the depth chart into No. 2 WR status.

Matt Gay, K, IND: Hernia -- Questionable

Impact: Spencer Shrader was elevated from the practice squad, so he's likely to get the call.

Malik Washington, WR, MIA: Quad -- OUT

Impact: Braxton Berrios likely moves comfortably into the team's No. 3 WR role.

Antonio Gibson, RB, NE: Hip -- Questionable

Impact: Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to get the majority of RB touches, even as Gibson says he will try to play.

A.T. Perry, RB, NO: Hand -- Questionable

Impact: Missed a pair of practices late in the week. Rashid Shaheed and Cedrick Wilson Jr. get small bumps in value.

Russell Wilson, QB, PIT: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: Wilson traveled to Atlanta, so there's optimism that he's healthy enough to play, if needed. However, Justin Fields is expected to get the start.

Roman Wilson, WR, PIT: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: The rookie will not debut in Week 1. Ben Skowronek may see a few targets.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's been limited in practice all week but will reportedly attempt to play despite having suffered a torn MCL in late July.

4 p.m. ET games

CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL: NFI list -- Activated

Impact: Dallas made the expected procedural move this week to allow their top wideout to start in Week 1.

DJ Chark Jr., WR , LAC: Hip -- OUT/IR

Impact: Rookie WR Ladd McConkey will get a chance to shine right out of the gate.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, SEA: Foot -- OUT

Impact: Noah Fant (toe) was injured early in the week, but should be fine to start.

Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: Thigh -- Questionable

Impact: After a full Friday practice, Lockett looks good to start for Seattle on Sunday.

Trey Palmer, WR, TB: Concussion -- Questionable

Impact: Even if he clears the league's concussion protocol, he'll still likely be behind Jalen McMillan on the depth chart.

Marcus Mariota, QB, WAS: Chest -- OUT/IR

Impact: Jeff Driskel will be the backup to rookie starting QB Jayden Daniels.

Sunday night game

No fantasy-relevant injuries of note for either the Rams or Lions.