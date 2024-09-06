Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 1 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including insights from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Liz Loza. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report, consider the betting data and then set your lineup with confidence.

Lines accurate as of latest timestamp. For latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire. Football Power Index by ESPN Analytics.

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles -2.5

Lineup Lock: Friday 8:15 PM ET

Over/under total: 49.5 (2nd highest)

FPI favorite: Eagles by 3.2

Packers injury watch: TE Tucker Kraft: Q; RB Emanuel Wilson: Q; RB MarShawn Lloyd: Q

Eagles injury watch: none to report

Best of the Week

Mike Clay: doesn't have any Packers wide receivers as lineup locks. The talented quartet of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks will all have a hand in this offense, which is good for the Packers but risky for fantasy managers. If you must start one, Christian Watson is the top flex option.

Tristan H. Cockcroft: Luke Musgrave is an intriguing stream in deeper leagues. The Eagles allowed eight different tight ends to score in double digits against them last season.

Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears -3.5

Lineup Lock: Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Over/under total: 44.5 (seventh highest)

FPI favorite: Bears by 6