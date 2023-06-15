As we move through NFL mandatory minicamps this month and gear up for the start of 2023 training camps at the end of July, a handful of big-name players are amid negotiations for new contracts. So we checked in around the league on where things stand for 19 stars who could get paid this summer.

Could Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow reset the quarterback market after Jalen Hurts signed a $255 million extension in April and Lamar Jackson re-upped with Baltimore for $260 million over five years? Will running backs Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs play out the 2023 season on the franchise tag or land multiyear deals to stay with their current teams? Is Nick Bosa set to become the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL? And how might potential extensions for CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Chris Jones and Brian Burns stack up?

Our NFL Nation reporters have the latest on the extension landscape, with intel on 19 ongoing negotiations. Let's begin with two tagged players trying to get a deal done before their July 17 deadline before moving on to players set to become free agents in 2024 and 2025.

Jump to:

Tagged players | 2024 FAs | 2025 FAs

PLAYERS ON THE FRANCHISE TAG